1

Breathe Easy, Pittheads: Production On ‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Is Already Underway

IT’S ON
Catherine Bouris
Published 04.05.25 8:51PM EDT 
The Pitt
Warner Bros. Discovery

Fans of the runaway success that is Max’s The Pitt can go into next Thursday’s season finale feeling marginally less stressed knowing that production has already begun on season two. Even better, we now know when it will take place: over Fourth of July weekend. That means season two picks up 10 months after season one’s finale, while following the same format that sees each episode cover one hour of an emergency room shift at (the fictional) Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The show’s executive producers made the reveal at Deadline’s Contenders TV event on Saturday, with EP/star Noah Wyle also using the appearance to put out a casting call for the upcoming season, telling the audience, “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.”

Read it at Deadline

2
Terrence Howard Says Diddy Once Tried to ‘F***’ Him
HARD PASS
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.05.25 7:29PM EDT 
Terrence Howard
Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Oscar-nominated actor Terrence Howard has claimed that disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs once sought to have sex with him under the pretense of requesting acting lessons. Speaking on the “PBD Podcast” on Friday, the Iron Man star said, “[Diddy] invited me, for weeks... He wanted me to be his acting coach for a while.” But the rapper and music executive, who is facing sex trafficking and other criminal charges, would just sit around and “look” at him, Howard said, “waiting.” At one point, Howard’s assistant told him, “I think he’s trying to f--- you.” Howard, who did not specify when the incident took place, said he cut off communication with Combs after that. “I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise, I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man,” he remarked. Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage a woman in prostitution, as well as fraud and using force or coercion to compel a woman to engage in sex acts. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges and is currently awaiting trial—set to begin May 12—in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. The Daily Beast reached out to Combs’ lawyer for comment.

Read it at Page Six

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
Video Appears to Show Deliveryman Re-Boxing Fallen Pizza
5 SECOND RULE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.05.25 1:09PM EDT 
Pizza
Lauri Patterson/Getty Images

A New York City bike rider thought to be a deliveryman was allegedly caught on video re-boxing a pizza that fell face down on the street. The New York Post reported that the viral clip, which does not show the pie landing on the ground, was filmed by Natayasha Jernigan. Over the clip, Jernigan can be heard saying, “Whosever [order] this is, he just dropped it on the floor, ya’ll,” panning the camera over to the dusty pavement. The incident reportedly took place March 28 on the Upper East Side as Jernigan was on her way home from Central Park. She told the Post that she tried to alert the deliveryman, but he did not understand her and swiftly put the pie back in the box. “Like, that is f---ing gross!” Jernigan said. The video has garnered more than 140,000 views on the “New Yorkers” Instagram page, where many social media commentators chimed in to share their own delivery horror stories. Others speculated whether the biker delivered the pizza as is or simply got a replacement. “In his defense how do you know he is going to deliver it rather than go back to get a new one,” added one Instagram commentator.

Read it at New York Post

4
Trump Posts Video of Airstrike on Yemen’s Houthis: ‘Oops’
STRIKE!
Catherine Bouris
Published 04.05.25 1:46AM EDT 
Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP

In a post made to Truth Social on Friday, Donald Trump celebrated what was allegedly a successful attack on Yemen’s Houthis. The president posted drone footage of what appears to be a U.S. airstrike along with the caption, “These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!” The black-and-white video shows an aerial strike and its immediate aftermath, but provides no further details as to where or when it was shot. The Yemeni government announced on Friday that a U.S. airstrike conducted earlier this week killed 70 Houthis, including field commanders, following weeks of U.S. airstrikes resulting in hundreds of Houthi casualties. It is unclear whether the footage Trump posted is from the April 2 airstrike referenced by the Yemeni government, although approximately 70 figures can be seen in the video. The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

Read it at Truth Social

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
NBA Player Fined $75K for ‘Inappropriate’ Hand Gesture
SMOKING GUN
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 04.05.25 11:03AM EDT 
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 03: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the 4th quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on April 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the 4th quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on April 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Brennan Asplen/Getty Images

The NBA hit Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant with a $75,000 fine on Friday after the point guard repeatedly made a gun gesture with his hands following a three-point score. The Guardian reported that the league warned Morant that the “inappropriate” gesture “could be interpreted in a negative light.” The warnings went unheeded as Morant continued to make the gesture in a Tuesday game against the Golden State Warriors and a Thursday game against the Miami Heat. In 2023, Morant was also suspended for 33 games, costing him around $8.3 million, for brandishing firearms while live streaming on social media. Addressing the incidents, the league accused Morant of thumbing his nose at the rules “despite having made commitments to the NBA and public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined.” In a post-game interview on Thursday, Morant said he is “well aware” of the criticism surrounding his antics on and off the court. “I was pretty much a villain for two years now,” he said, adding, “I don’t care no more.”

Read it at The Guardian

6
Elton John Opens Up About Losing His Sight: ‘It’s Distressing’
STILL STANDING
Catherine Bouris
Updated 04.05.25 3:27AM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 10:28PM EDT 
Elton John
Lester Cohen/Getty Images

After losing the sight in his right eye last year as the result of an infection and being forced to delay the release of his new album, legendary singer Elton John has shared his feelings with British newspaper The Times, revealing that he can’t read, watch TV, or see his children playing rugby and soccer. John told The Times, “It has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up. It’s distressing.“ He continued, “You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I’m lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family.” He added, while pointing to his left eye, “I can still see something out of here. So you say to yourself, just get on with it.” Despite this setback, he told the paper, “Here I am at 78, feeling better than I have ever been. This [eye] is a bastard, but we’ll get over it. There is a lot more to do.”

Read it at The Times

7
Diddy Responds to Latest Round of Criminal Charges
DIDDY VS THE DOJ
Catherine Bouris
Published 04.04.25 9:47PM EDT 
Sean Combs
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs hit out at the Department of Justice on Friday, following a fresh batch of criminal indictments, arguing that prosecutors are invading his “private sex life.” Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage a woman in prostitution as well as fraud and using force or coercion to compel a woman to engage in sex acts. A spokesperson for Combs said of the latest indictments, “These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion.” Combs’ trial is set to begin on May 12, and he is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail multiple times, with a judge citing “very serious concerns” at the prospect of granting him bail. Combs, who faces life in prison if convicted on all counts, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Read it at Deadline

8
Trump Cancels Massive Fund Reserved for Teachers
BORED OF EDUCATION
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.05.25 3:43AM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 7:09PM EDT 
Trump
Trump Kent Nishimura/Reuters

SCOTUS is giving Trump the go-ahead to cancel $65 million worth of education grants linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. MAGA won the 5-4 ruling that allowed them to terminate the grants.

The high court’s decision upended the efforts of a federal judge in Boston who temporarily blocked the administration for canceling the grants, which go toward teacher-training programs in eight Democratic-led states and aim to support people from historically marginalized communities.

Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal justices dissented from the ruling. The case only involved the 104 grants in question but in total, the Department of Education has canceled about $600 million in teacher training grants since Trump took office.

SCOTUS’ move comes as Trump aims to slash university grants and use the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to ax federal agencies. Although several judges have thwarted the president’s advances, the recent SCOTUS ruling marks a significant and first-time win in Trump’s second term and furthers his efforts to dismantle the Education Department.

Read it at NBC

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Former NFL Linebacker Dean Wells Dead at 54
RIP
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.05.25 3:54AM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 6:25PM EDT 
Linebacker Dean Wells #95 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during a game against the San Diego Chargers.
Todd Warshaw/Getty Images

Ex-NFL linebacker Dean Wells has died at age 54, after living with cancer for two years. The Carolina Panthers, his team for three seasons, announced in a statement Friday that Wells had died Thursday morning. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2023 and received a bone marrow transplant last May. Wells began his NFL career in 1993, when he was drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks, where he started primarily as a middle linebacker. Wells, who started in 49 games, led his team with 107 tackles in 1996, and 92 in 1997, according to The Seattle Times. He was a free agent when he signed with the Panthers in 1999, and briefly joined the New England Patriots in 2002, retiring before playing a single game for the team. Wells still holds a University of Kentucky record for most sacks in a single game—five against Indiana in 1992, according to The Seattle Times. Last year, he went public about his cancer in order to raise awareness about acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), a fast-moving cancer of the blood and bone marrow. He encouraged people to donate blood, join the bone marrow registry, and give to cancer research initiatives.

Read it at People

10
Eminem Is a Grandpa as Daughter Honors Him With Baby Name
LIL SLIM SHADY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.04.25 5:23PM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 4:33PM EDT 
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Eminem is officially a grandpa. The Grammy award-winning “Slim Shady” rapper’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 29, welcomed her first child with husband Evan McClintock on March 14, according to a celebratory Instagram post on Friday. Scott shared a photo of her baby boy dressed in a light blue hooded sweater and revealed his name to be “Elliot Marshall McClintock,” an ode to her father’s real name, Marshall Bruce Mathers III. “Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍,” Scott added in her caption. The 52-year-old rapper shares three daughters with his ex-wife, Kim Scott: Hailie, Alaina Mathers, 31, and Stevie Mathers, 22. Hailie Jade Scott is the couple’s sole biological child, with Eminem adopting Alaina from Kim’s sister in the 2000s and Stevie in 2005 from Kim’s prior relationship. Eminem announced that his daughter was expecting her first child with McClintock back in October in his music video for Temporary (feat. Skylar Grey). The video includes the moment Scott told him of her pregnancy, and he is seen sobbing before walking her down the aisle for her wedding.

Read it at Instagram

