Breathe Easy, Pittheads: Production On ‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Is Already Underway
Fans of the runaway success that is Max’s The Pitt can go into next Thursday’s season finale feeling marginally less stressed knowing that production has already begun on season two. Even better, we now know when it will take place: over Fourth of July weekend. That means season two picks up 10 months after season one’s finale, while following the same format that sees each episode cover one hour of an emergency room shift at (the fictional) Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The show’s executive producers made the reveal at Deadline’s Contenders TV event on Saturday, with EP/star Noah Wyle also using the appearance to put out a casting call for the upcoming season, telling the audience, “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.”
