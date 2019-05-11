Prominent Afghan Journalist Mena Mangal Shot Dead in Kabul

Journalist and cultural adviser Mena Mangal was killed early Saturday morning on her way to work in Kabul. Two gunmen on a motorcycle shot her at point blank range, according to the Guardian. According to local press reports, Mangal was waiting for a car to take her to Afghanistan’s lower chamber of parliament where she works as a cultural adviser. In 2017, she became famous for writing about her arranged marriage and the process of her divorce, which was finalized this month. She had recently reported receiving death threats in her social media posts. No one has claimed responsibility for her death.