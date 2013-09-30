Prop 8 Legal Team Heads to Virginia

See you, California. The legal aces who successfully fought Proposition 8 in California will be joining the fight against Virginia’s same-sex marriage ban, the American Foundation for Equal Rights (AFER) announced Monday. Ted Olson and David Boies will join a lawsuit filed in July by a gay couple seeking to strike down Virginia’s same-sex marriage ban as unconstitutional. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court denied an appeal by the backers of California’s Proposition 8 (which had banned gay marriage), and the state refused to defend the law and is allowing gay marriage in the state. After the Supreme Court ruling, Olson and Boies had vowed to continue to challenge same-sex marriage bans if the downfall of Prop. 8 did not lead to marriage equality nationwide.
