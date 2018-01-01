Prosecutors: 16-Year-Old Gunned Down His Own Family on New Year’s Eve

A 16-year-old New Jersey resident is accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to kill his parents, sister, and a family friend just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. The teenager, whose identity has not been revealed, is reportedly in police custody after the alleged slaying of his father, 44-year-old Steven Kologi; his mother, 42-year-old Linda Kologi; and his 18-year-old sister Brittany Kologi. Mary Schultz, a family friend staying at the Kologi home in Long Branch, was also killed. Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said at a Monday morning press conference that the teenager’s brother and grandfather “thankfully left the home and came out okay.” “It’s a terribly tragic incident,” he said. Police have not yet determined a motive.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10