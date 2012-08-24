Prosecutors: Holmes Angry Over School

CHEAT SHEET
Prosecutors have started to paint a picture of what drove James Holmes to allegedly shoot and kill 12 people and wound another 58 at a Colorado theater last month. According to them, the once-promising neuroscience student let his academic work slip near the end of his first year of his University of Colorado doctoral candidacy. Professors had criticized his work, and he had failed an important oral exam on June 7—three days later, Holmes withdrew from school. Prosecutors have asked a judge to subpoena the school's records, saying the details of Holmes’s life are “extremely relevant” to the case.