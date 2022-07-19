Prosecutors Say Bannon Case Is Open-and-Shut
Slam Dunk
The much-anticipated criminal trial of rightwing media personality Steve Bannon got started Wednesday, with federal prosecutors telling jurors that the congressional subpoena he defiantly ignored was neither a friendly request nor an invitation. “This case is about the defendant thumbing his nose at the orderly processes of our government,” said assistant U.S. attorney Amanda Vaughn, according to Bloomberg. Bannon’s defense lawyers then argued the entire trial amounts to nothing but politics, pointing out that the podcaster was still negotiating with the congressional panel when this was made a criminal matter by the Justice Department, according to The Washington Post. In the coming days, 12 jurors must decide if Bannon deliberately and intentionally ignored the subpoenas for his testimony and documents sent last fall by the Jan. 6th panel. The committee has wanted to ask Bannon about his role in the insurrection. In the days before the assault on the Capitol building, Bannon hyped up the MAGA protest on his “War Room: Pandemic” podcast.