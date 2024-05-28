Prosecutors Tell One Final Story About Trump’s Sordid Dealings

After five weeks of combing through phone logs, contracts, invoices, checks, tweets, and text messages about Donald Trump and his band of women-silencing henchmen, Manhattan prosecutors on Tuesday finally did what jurors have been waiting for: They told a story.

It was a tale of deception and intrigue, as assistant district attorney Joshua Steinglass spent hours describing exactly how his team thinks the former American president hid sexual affairs before the 2016 election by faking paperwork to cover up what they allege amounts to election interference.

By now, the jury was all too familiar with the dramatis personae: ex-Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels, who worked with publicist Gina Rodriguez, who shopped around sleazy stories with celebrity lawyer Keith Davidson, who cut dirt-disappearing deals with the likes of National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard, who answered to his Trump-loving boss David Pecker, who maintained a backchannel to Trump consigliere Michael Cohen, who’d call Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller to reach the man at the top.

Steinglass sped through the descriptions as text messages and phone calls flashed on the four courtroom screens: “Pecker to Howard, Howard to Pecker, Pecker to Cohen, Howard to Pecker.”

The communications were no longer disparate discussions. An interdependent web came into full view.

“Cohen to Pecker. Cohen to Trump. And Cohen tells him, among other things, that Stormy Daniels is back,” Steinglass told jurors.

With the logs now in chronological order, jurors could see how mere minutes would tick by between pings, as deals were negotiated in the weeks before the 2016 election.

“Ten minutes later Cohen calls Trump to update him… Cohen testified that he left a voicemail. The next morning, Melania Trump texts Cohen to call Trump at his cell,” Steinglass said.

But like any Greek tragedy, the author put his hero through the wringer. In this case, it was the Manhattan District Attorney’s key witness, the Trump fixer-turned-bagman-turned-defector. By relying on Cohen—a disbarred former lawyer convicted of perjury in part for his role in the scheme—prosecutors understood the challenge in having jurors believe the one person most enraged at Trump to describe his boss’s part in the story.

Prosecutors faced it head-on.

“Michael Cohen is understandably angry that, to date, he's the only one to pay the price for his role in the conspiracy,” Steinglass said, acknowledging how the wealthy real estate and taxi medallion baron has managed to parlay his infamy into a lucrative media personality gig.

“I'm not asking you to feel bad for Michael Cohen. He made his bed. But you can hardly blame him for making money on the one thing he has left: his knowledge of the inner workings of the Trump phenomena,” Steinglass said.

But, as with any debate about the eternally divisive politics of Trump, prosecutors were simultaneously engaged in an entirely different battle: one against false equivalencies.

Sure, Cohen “misled the press, Congress, the FEC,” Steinglass conceded, addressing the Trump team's legal strategy’s focus. But even the slightest dash of context shows that most of Cohen’s lies were in service to Trump.

“That's kind of rich, because the lies that he told to Congress in 2017 had to do with the Mueller investigation and had to do with the Russia probe, and what Michael Cohen lied about was the dealings the defendant had in Russia,” Steinglass pointed out.

Meanwhile, prosecutors sidestepped the more lurid side of the entire affair—the blatant campaign to hit up a leading Republican presidential candidate for cold hard cash during the most vulnerable moment of his campaign.

“Think what you want about Mr. Davidson and trading on stories... maybe you think it’s a sordid practice... in the end, it doesn’t really matter, because you don’t get to commit election fraud or falsify your business records because you think you've been victimized. In other words, extortion is not a defense for falsification of business records,” Steinglass said.