Between the ruling to end net neutrality and the recent Facebook privacy scandal, there’s never been a more important time to protect yourself from online security threats.

To circumvent companies from accessing and selling your data, there are a few different tools you can use. Some of the most popular are VPNs, which encrypt your connection through secure tunnels to mask your browsing from government entities, snoopers, and hackers. Some other programs take security a bit farther, like Disconnect, an app that includes both a tracker blocker and VPN recognized by both The New York Times and the SXSW Interactive Conference as one of the best privacy and security tools on the market.

Here’s why.

It improves your browser speed.

Many websites these days are loaded with trackers, cookies, and more that drag on your CPU usage and delay your browsing speed. Disconnect works to block those trackers, improving your browsing speed by up to 44% while using up to 38% less bandwidth — all while curtailing some of those aggressive advertising efforts. Regarding speedy browsing, Disconnect works better than most VPNs, which can slow down your browsing due to heavy encryption, routing through distant servers, or being deliberately delayed by ISPs who recognize well-known VPN IPs.

It secures your data.

When combined with an encrypted Wi-Fi connection, Disconnect protects you from all the usual suspects who try to spy on or steal your data, whether it's a corporation, the government, cybercriminals, or wireless eavesdroppers. Unsurprisingly, Disconnect takes its users’ privacy seriously too; they don’t keep a log of your IP addresses or any other personal information unless you volunteer it. That's important, since some VPNs actually do keep a log of your data (read the fine print), meaning is possible they could hand it over to the powers that be if called upon to do so.

It masks your identity.

Disconnect lets you browse in total privacy: it hides your true IP address and location, so you can appear as though you're from just about anywhere in the world.

