Protesters Block Bernie Sanders Speech

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders never delivered a scheduled speech on Saturday after Black Lives Matter protesters took the stage at a “Social Security Works” rally in Seattle. “It’s about the people, it’s about grassroots movement,” Mara Jacqueline Willaford, a Black Lives Matter protester, said from the stage. “The biggest movement right now in the country is the Black Lives Matter movement.” Another protester reportedly confronted Sanders, who waited in the sidelines, and told him he needed “to be held accountable,” according to witnesses. Sanders eventually shook hands and left.