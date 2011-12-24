Protesters Flood Moscow Streets

CHEAT SHEET
Protesters are back in the streets of Moscow to protest an allegedly rigged election that gave victory to Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's party. They're joined by Alexei Navalny, a blogger central to the protest who was recently released from prison. "I see enough people here to take the Kremlin and [Government House] right now but we are peaceful people and won't do that just yet," said Navalny. At least 28,000 people have turned out despite the subzero temperatures, according to government estimates, but activists expect 50,000 to appear. President Dmitry Medvedev announced intended political reforms this week but not the revote protesters are demanding.