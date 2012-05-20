CHEAT SHEET
    Protesters Targeted Obama Campaign HQ

    Three men charged with making Molotov cocktails in preparation for this weekend’s NATO-summit protests in Chicago had plans to attack Obama’s campaign headquarters and Rahm Emanuel’s house, prosecutors said Saturday. The men were arrested in a raid Wednesday that defense attorneys say was nothing more than a scare tactic designed to quell protests planned around the meeting of world leaders in the city. “We believe this is all a setup and entrapment to the highest degree,” defense attorney Michael Deutsch told reporters.

