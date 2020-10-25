Protests Continue in Italy Amid New Anti-COVID-19 Restrictions
LOCKDOWN REDUX
Groups of protesters have wreaked havoc in Rome and Naples in demonstrations against harsh new restrictions as the country battles a deadly second wave of COVID-19. On Sunday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new measures, including the closure of all bars, restaurants and ice cream shops at 6 p.m., the closure of all gyms and swimming pools, and new restrictions on secondary education after the country topped 500,000 total COVID-19 infections on Saturday.
Day care centers, nursery schools and primary schools will remain open for students. The measures, which are aimed at keeping vital parts of the economy alive while mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, will be in effect until at least November 24 and follow a nationwide midnight curfew that has been in effect since last week.