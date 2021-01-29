Proud Boy Charged in Capitol Riot Had USB Full of Bomb-Making Instructions: Docs
‘SERIOUS DANGER’
A Proud Boy member accused of shepherding hordes of angry MAGA fans into the Capitol and saying he’d kill Vice President Mike Pence “if given the chance,” had a USB filled with instructions on making homemade firearms, poisons, and explosives, prosecutors alleged in a Friday detention memo. Dominic ‘Spazzo’ Pezzola is facing several charges after he broke into the Capitol with a police shield. He was seen in photos wearing a Proud Boys t-shirt, a U.S. Marine Corps-logo button and an “0351” tattoo on his right arm signifying the Infantry Assault Marine military occupational specialty.
In the memo, prosecutors allege Pezzola was part of the mob that confronted Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman outside the Senate Chamber. “Where they meeting at?” Pezzola said, according to the memo, referring to the members of Congress voting to certify Biden’s win. “Where they counting the votes?”
After his arrest, prosecutors said FBI agents found the thumb drive at Pezzola’s home. “A sample of titles includes, but is not limited to: multiple serials of a series entitled ‘Advanced Improvised Explosives,’ those serials including ‘Explosive Dusts’ and ‘Incendiaries’; ‘The Box Tube MAC-11,’ with subtitle, ‘The Ultimate DIY Machine Pistol;’ ‘Ragnar’s Big Book of Homemade Weapons;’ ‘The Advanced Anarchist’s Arsenal: Recipes For Improvised Incendiaries And Explosives.’” Prosecutors said hundreds of similarly titled PDF files were on the thumb drive. “Pezzola poses both a serious danger to the community and a serious risk of flight,” prosecutors argued.