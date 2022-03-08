Proud Boys Leader Charged With Conspiracy for Jan. 6 Attack: Report

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been charged with conspiracy in relation to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The charge comes just two months after Tarrio left prison following a four-month stint for burning a Black Lives Matter flag stolen from a D.C. church in December 2020. He was arrested two days before the Capitol riot. After he was released, he said he would work to rebuild the Miami-based Proud Boys before starting his own political organization.

This story is developing and will be updated.