PSA Reenacts Trayvon Martin Shooting

An anti-gun advertisement to protest Florida's controversial “stand your ground” laws uses audio from 911 calls made the night Trayvon Martin was fatally shot. The chilling public service announcement pieces together the events that led to the teenager's February 2012 death at the hands of George Zimmerman, who was later acquitted of murder charges. Floyd Russ, the spot's producer, said he got the idea for the PSA after Zimmerman was found not guilty. He raised money online to cover the costs of production and then found a client for the ad. The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence took Russ up on the offer.