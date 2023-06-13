CHEAT SHEET
    Mbappé Brands Transfer Rumors as 'LIES'

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Kylian Mbappé

    Yukihito Taguchi/Reuters

    Kylian Mbappé, the French soccer phenom, wants to make it clear: he has no plans on joining Real Madrid. The striker for Paris Saint-Germain disputed reports that he wanted to transfer to the club shortly after news emerged Monday that he wouldn’t be extending his contract with PSG beyond next summer. Mbappé branded the Real Madrid rumors as “MENSONGES,” or lies, and said that he intends on staying in Paris, where he is “very happy” until his contract expires. The dispute between Mbappé and PSG comes as the club desperately tries to sell Mbappé to another team rather than let his contract end for free, setting up a standoff between the two camps. But for now, at least, Mbappé plans to stay put.

