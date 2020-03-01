CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Chuck D Disses Flavor Flav in Bernie Sanders Flap
OH SNAP!
Read it at Twitter
Public Enemy’s Chuck D is firing back at his old bandmate Flavor Flav for demanding that Bernie Sanders stop touting an appearance by the hip-hop group. Flav sent a cease-and-desist letter to the campaign, saying that he had not endorsed Sanders and that Chuck D should not be performing under PE billing. Chuck D responded by suggesting that Flav’s political acumen isn’t exactly sharp. “It’s not about BERNIE with Flav... he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders,” he tweeted. “So I don’t attack FLAV on what he don’t know,” Chuck continued, adding, “Obviously I understand his craziness after all this damn time.”