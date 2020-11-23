Public Rec Is Taking 20% Off Sitewide for Black Friday

From sweaters to pants you can wear all day, every day, Public Rec makes some of our favorite athleisure out there.

These days, I’m all about athleisure. If done right, you can wear it pretty much no matter the situation: whether you’re active, working, or just lounging around. Public Rec makes some of our favorite athleisure. Their Workday Pants are a favorite—they’re very breathable, quick-drying, and stretchy—and their All Day Every Day Pants are similar, but a little more casual. Their sweaters and henleys are designed to never shrink and have necklines that won’t warp either. Bottom line: we love their clothing.

Workday Pant

Down From $108

Buy at Public Rec$86

All Day Every Day Pant

Down From $98

Buy at Public Rec$78

Go-To Long Sleeve Henley

Down From $78

Buy at Public Rec$62

Weekend Crew

Down From $88

Buy at Public Rec$70

