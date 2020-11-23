CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Our Favorite Athleisure Pants Are on Sale for Black Friday

    BLACK FRIDAY 2020

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Public Rec

    I’m not a big pants shopper, which is why I like to find a pair of pants I like and stick to them. Public Rec makes some of our favorite athleisure wear, and their pants are a stand-out to say the least. The Workday Pants are made of a polyester and spandex blend which makes them stretchy, moisture wicking, and versatile. Regardless of whether slim or straight leg is your style, they accommodate. They come in eight different colors, which is perfect because you’ll want more than one pair.

    Workday Pants

    Down From $108

    Buy at Public Rec$86

    Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.