Public Transit Busiest Since 1956

More Americans relied on public transportation, such as buses, trains, and subways, in 2013 than in any year since 1956. According to a report from the American Public Transportation Association, 10.65 billion passenger trips were taken on transit systems in 2013, which exceeded even the post-1950s peak in 2008, when gas prices skyrocketed. The fact that more Americans are taking public transportation even with lower gas prices indicates “a fundamental shift in how people are moving about their communities,” said Michael Melaniphy, the president of the association. The report suggests that economic growth may be increasing public transit use, as more Americans rely on it for work commutes, as well as the fact that many metropolitan areas have expanded their transit systems. Overall, from 1995 to 2013, transit ridership rose 37 percent.
