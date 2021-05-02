Puerto Rican Boxer Questioned in Disappearance of 27-Year-Old Woman
‘DEEPLY DISTURBED’
Lightweight boxing contender Felix Verdejo, who represented Puerto Rico in the 2012 Olympics, has been questioned as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of a young woman whose body was found floating in a lagoon over the weekend. Relatives allege that 27-year-old Keishla Marlen Rodriguez went missing after going to meet with Verdejo to show him a positive pregnancy test. “I told her, ‘Be careful’ because he had threatened her not to have the baby, that he had his family, that he is a boxer, that he is a public figure,” the woman’s mother told El Nuevo Día. According to ESPN, Verdejo refuses to answer questions. Police are reportedly working to obtain cell phone records belonging to both Verdejo and Rodriguez. The boxing pro, who is married, currently has a record of 27-2, having lost his most recent fight by knockout in December. His promoter Top Rank released a statement, saying they are “deeply disturbed” by the allegations against Verdejo, and sending “thoughts and prayers” to the family of Rodriguez.