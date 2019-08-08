CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
THIRD TIME’S A CHARM
Puerto Rico Swears in Third New Governor Amid Political Chaos
Read it at BBC
Puerto Rico’s Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez has been sworn in as the island’s newest governor, just hours after the previously newly sworn in governor Pedro Pierluisi was forced to resign. Pierluisi replaced outgoing governor Ricardo Rossello, who resigned under pressure last Friday, but his swearing in was deemed unconstitutional because it did not go through a proper supreme court confirmation process. Vázquez is the third person to hold the job in the last week after Rossello resigned Friday over a leaked message scandal involving 880 pages of messages between him and 11 male associates that were deemed sexist and homophobic.