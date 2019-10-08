CHEAT SHEET
SNEAKY SAVINGS
Run, Don’t Walk, to the Huge PUMA Sale at Nordstrom Rack Right Now
Were you eyeing something from PUMA that wasn’t included in the Private Sale? Well, Nordstrom Rack is filling in the gaps with a huge PUMA sale on men’s and women’s sneakers. Some of PUMA’s top-selling sneakers are up to 50% off. Take the Carson 2 Knit Sneaker, for instance. Down to $46, this breathable, lightweight sneaker will take you from the streets to the office in no time. The knit mesh upper keeps your feet feeling airy while the sturdy, cushioned sole makes you feel like you’re walking on a pillow. Then there’s the Smash V2 Leather Sneaker, an updated version of a classic, down to $43. Classic, casual, and cool, these leather sneakers will give any outfit an added edge. Or you could go full fashion-forward and pick up the LQDCELL Shatter XT Sneaker. These bold shoes have a semi-knit, breathable upper plus a LQDCELL midsole, which is the most stable cushion PUMA has to offer. Grab a pair for $55. This sale is only happening through tonight, so you’d best get your move on. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >
