Pumpkin Latte Shortage at Starbucks

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
It’s a java disaster. Starbucks’ feverishly anticipated and epically popular Pumpkin Spice Lattes are in short supply this fall, as the special syrup used to flavor the limited-run drink is going out-of-stock at company cafes across the country. A Starbucks spokesperson denies a widespread shortage of the magic pumpkin potion, but says some locations may be experiencing a “pumpkin emergency” due to infrequent deliveries. Dismayed addicts, denied their autumnal beverage, are taking to Twitter to lament their withdrawal. “My world almost ended this morning when the local Starbucks told me they were out of Pumpkin Spice Latte,” tweeted one Kentucky consumer.