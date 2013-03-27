Punxsutawney Phil Under Pressure
Bill Murray would not approve. Famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil has taken some heat for incorrectly predicting an early spring, even being indicted for fraud by an Ohio prosecutor. Here, Phil and the Groundhog Club president attempt to clear Phil's name.
