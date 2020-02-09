Sackler Family Shunned in Miami High Society Over Opioid Crisis
Joss and David Sackler—the third-generation members of the family that owns Purdue Pharma, which makes the deadly opioid OxyContin—have reportedly been shunned in their new home, according to the New York Post. Joss Sackler, a 34-year-old socialite fashion designer, left Manhattan for Miami last year along with her husband, a former board member for the company, as the opioid addiction crisis reached its apex. But after sending out an invitation for Joss’ LBV Spring 2020 collection event that featured a man slumped over next to a model, the couple received a chilly reception. “There’s a man passed out in the photo!” a Miami high society source complained, according to the New York Post. “It’s absurd. That family caused the opioid crisis, and she sends out heroin-chic invites?” A Sackler representative disagreed. “That description is ridiculous. The image would be appropriate for any high-fashion magazine and is part of a larger campaign ... in which the theme is power-dressing for strong women.”