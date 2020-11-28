Purple’s Mattress and Sleep Bundle Black Friday Sale Is A Total Dream for Bad Sleepers

- Save up to $400 on mattresses and sleep bundles at Purple this Black Friday.
- Purple mattresses seamlessly blend science and comfort. Scouted editor Jillian Lucas says her Purple Hybrid Premier Mattress made her a better sleeper because its proprietary grid-like design supported by premium coils cradles your body, while open-air channels leave you feeling cool. Read more about its features here, here and here.
It’s hibernation season, and that can only mean one thing: it’s time to hide from the elements sandwiched between a plush new mattress and cooling sheets. Purple’s dreamy Black Friday sale is the perfect way to experience their range of super-cozy products. To get in on the deal, first, pick your mattress (Hybrid Premier, Hybrid, Purple or Kid), on offer up to $200 off. Then, select your add-ons, like a mattress protector, a set of Purple sheets and a set of Plush pillows. The next part is the best part: drift off, wake up, repeat.
Up to $400 Off Mattresses and Bundles
