Pusha T’s Toronto Concert Erupts Into Brawl, Three People Hospitalized

A brawl broke out at Pusha T’s concert in Toronto on Tuesday night after several men tried to attack the rapper on stage. Video of the incident showed unidentified members of the audience throwing drinks at Pusha T before apparently trying to storm the stage. Chaos erupted as security forced the men back, with multiple fights breaking out both on and off stage. Pusha T later reappeared on stage and claimed people had been “paid” to “throw beer” at him. Many of his fans were quick to point fingers at Drake, who has a long-running feud with Pusha T and is one of Toronto’s most famous residents. Toronto police said three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of an assault at the venue.