Pussy Riot Slogan at Murder Scene

This will only add fuel to the idea that Pussy Riot is encouraging radicalism. Two women were found dead in the city of Kazan, with the message "Free Pussy Riot" written above—in what looked like blood. Pro-Kremlin groups doubt that the women, a 76-year-old and 38-year-old, were killed by fans of the band. Some investigators think the perpetrator may be using the band to divert attention from the crime. The three members of the feminist punk band were sentenced to two years in prison a few weeks ago.