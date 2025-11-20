Putin, 73, Says Living to 150 Won’t Be Enough After Meeting ‘Beautiful’ Robot

Russian President Vladimir Putin lamented that he would not live forever after being serenaded by an AI-powered dancing robot at an exhibition in Moscow.

Putin, 73, became transfixed by the boogying robot, named Green, who wiggled its body parts in front of the despot while singing a popular Russian folk song at an AI conference.

“My name is Green,” the robot said. “I am the first Russian humanoid robot with embedded artificial intelligence. This means that I am not just a program on a screen, but a physical embodiment of technology.”

Watch a video of a Russian humanoid robot showing off some dance moves before Vladimir Putin after another AI-powered robot fell to its face days before. pic.twitter.com/H1DWkuVwoI — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 19, 2025

“Very beautiful. Thanks,” Putin responded, as his bodyguards stood at attention in the event of a malfunction.

Following the performance, the Russian dictator told attendees of his desire for immortality. “It is probably possible to reach 150,″ he mused. “But, first of all, it will always be too few, just like with money. Always.”

Putin was serenaded by the dancing robot at an exhibition in Moscow. VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Also on display at the exhibit was an AI-powered “smart cash machine,” which creators claim can give users a health check based on their pulse rates and blood pressure.

But the Russian leader, who has for years battled rumors about his health, declined to take the reading and said everything was “fine.”

“I recently had my annual check-up,” said Putin. “It took two and a half days, including an overnight stay at the clinic. Thank God, everything is fine.”

The Russian president said the performance was "beautiful." VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Putin’s speech was not the first time the dictator has publicly mused about his desire for immortality, after he was caught gossiping about the topic to Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-Un during a hot mic moment at a summit in Beijing in September.

“Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become,” Putin told the two leaders. “People used to rarely live to 70, but now at 70 you are still a child.”

He added, “With continuous advances in biotechnology, human organs will be increasingly transplanted—letting us live younger and younger, and perhaps even achieve immortality.”

Xi smiled at his remarks and responded, “In this century, it’s anticipated that it may be possible for people to live to 150 years old.”

Footage of Putin’s bruised and shrivelled hand sparked a fresh round of speculation about his health last week, after he was spotted clutching it in pain while attending a public event in Moscow.