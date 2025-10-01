Putin Ally Mocks Trump After Being Targeted in His Bizarre Generals Rant

Chief Kremlin provocateur Dmitry Medvedev has mercilessly mocked President Trump, claiming he never made good on a threat to send nuclear submarines to Russian shores.

Trump instigated the to and fro by casting him as “a stupid person,” during his rant at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia.

Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, is Vladimir Putin’s sabre-rattler and cheerleader, and even raised the specter of World War III in May.

Trump said on Tuesday that he had moved a “submarine or two” to the coast of Russia, echoing comments in August that he had ordered two nuclear vessels to be transferred to the “appropriate regions” in response to threats from Medvedev, a former Russian president.

However, writing on X Tuesday, Medvedev sarcastically rebuffed Trump’s claims. “New episode of the thriller series,” he said, writing in English. “Trump once again brought up the subs he allegedly ‘sent to the Russian shores’ insisting they are ‘very well hidden.’

Medvedev (left) is Putin's sidekick and attack dog. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

“As the saying goes, it’s hard to find a black cat in a dark room—especially if it’s not there.”

During his speech in front of the nation’s top generals at Quantico, Trump targeted the former Russian president without mentioning him by name.

Trump added, “Russia recently threatened us a bit. And I sent nuclear submarines there–the deadliest weapon ever created. I did this because he mentioned the word ‘nuclear’… He was a stupid man who worked for Putin,” the president raged.

Medvedev and Trump regularly share threats and diplomacy on social media. Getty Images

“And I sent one or two submarines to the coast of the Russian Federation. Just as a precaution. We cannot allow people to casually use that word.”

He then deviated into a weird sidetrack, saying, “We can’t let people throw around that word. I call it the ‘N-word.’ There are two N-words, and you can’t use either of them.”

The provenance of this particular argument came after Medvedev took exception to Trump imposing a new 10-day deadline for Russia to end its war in Ukraine back in August. He posted on X, saying that Trump was “playing the ultimatum game with Russia… Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war.”

Trump responded on his Truth Social platform by saying that, “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences.”

Trump has used social media to set policy. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Medvedev has transitioned from being the face of Russian openness to the West to being a Kremlin troll, following his terms as president from 2008 to 2012 and as prime minister from 2012 to 2020.

Trump had criticized Putin on Truth Social over the lack of a ceasefire deal and his ongoing strikes on Ukraine. “What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD,” Trump wrote, adding, “He’s playing with fire!”