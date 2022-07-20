Putin Blames Ukraine for Collapse of Peace Deal to End His Own Invasion
PASSING THE BUCK
Vladimir Putin on Wednesday blamed Kyiv for the collapse of a preliminary peace deal agreed with the Kremlin just a few weeks after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Speaking to journalists after a visit to Iran, the Russian president claimed the Kremlin hadn’t seen a desire to implement the terms of the peace deal, adding that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had offered to act as mediators between Russia and Ukraine. Putin said the agreement was “practically achieved” with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in March, although he didn’t elaborate on the terms of the agreement. “The final result of course... depends on the willingness of the contracting parties to implement the agreements that were reached,” Putin said. “Today we see the powers in Kyiv have no such desire.”