Putin Calls for ‘Eurasian Union’

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin recently announced his candidacy for president and already has big ideas for the country: the former president hopes to unite countries of the disintegrated Soviet Union to form a major global force he’s calling the “Eurasian Union,” and says Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan are already getting started with economic integration. The coalition would have different goals and values from the Soviet Union, which broke up two decades ago. Putin says the merger would "create real conditions to change the geopolitical and geoeconomic configuration of the entire continent and have an undoubtedly positive global effect."