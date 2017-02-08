CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Found Guilty in Russian Court

    SILENCED

    Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been found guilty in the retrial of his 2013 fraud case, according to reports. The verdict means that 40-year-old Navalny, who was accused of embezzling about $500,000 worth of timber, cannot run for president in the next election, potentially going up against Vladimir Putin. A prior verdict in the matter was overturned by the European Court of Human Rights, which found that Navalny had been denied the right to a fair trial. Navalny, a leader behind anti-corruption campaigns and anti-government protests in recent years, has not yet been sentenced. Navalny has said the case is a sham and an effort to keep him from running in an election.

    Read it at AP