Putin Critic Cuts Tracking Bracelet

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Alexei Navalny, one of the most outspoken Kremlin critics, said he will not comply with the terms of his house arrest and cut off his court-ordered monitoring tag. “I refuse to comply with the requirements of my illegal detention under house arrest,” he wrote on his blog. “The bracelet with some effort has been cut off with kitchen scissors.” Last week, Navalny was given a suspended sentence while his brother was sentenced to time behind bars. Navalny broken his house arrest to join protesters last week before being re-arrested.