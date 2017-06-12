Putin Critic Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail

CHEAT SHEET
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in prison after he was arrested shortly before an anti-corruption protest in Moscow on Monday. Navalny was reportedly arrested in his home on charges of disobeying police orders and calling for an unsanctioned protest. Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s chief critics, called on his supporters to rally in central Moscow and elsewhere across Russia. More than 10,000 protesters reportedly attended rallies across the country, resulting in hundreds of arrests, according to the Associated Press.