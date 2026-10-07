Putin Humiliated as ‘Inevitable’ Victory Crumbles

The Kremlin’s iron-fisted ruler is suddenly begging for an exit strategy, offering to sit down for talks “as soon as possible” while his supposedly unstoppable army loses key ground.

During an address at the Valdai Discussion Club, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signaled a startling eagerness to resume peace talks, according to Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti.

Yet, true to form, he insisted any potential agreement must be concluded “on terms that are acceptable to the Russian Federation and our people.”

Speaking to audience members, Putin laid out his steep conditions for peace, demanding the total occupation of Ukraine’s Donbas region, a guarantee of Ukrainian neutral status, security concessions for Russia, and reverting to his usual cultural grievances about protecting the Russian language and church.

Zelensky’s forces have rallied of late. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Putin attempted to portray his suddenly urgent call for diplomacy as a merciful gesture toward an allegedly doomed enemy. He noted that figures in Ukraine and Europe expect Kyiv’s forces to hold onto the remaining 11 percent of Donetsk Oblast for another year to two years.

“We believe this will happen much sooner, given the pace of our troops’ advance,” Putin claimed. “The pace is increasing. The question is: ‘Well, if the loss of territory is inevitable, does it make sense to cling to it at the cost of people’s lives?’”

The Russian strongman also invoked his August 2025 summit in Anchorage, Alaska, with U.S. President Donald Trump, claiming Moscow had initially “agreed” to American proposals even though “Trump’s proposals concerning Ukraine include difficult decisions for Russia.”

Putin insisted he was ready to return to the bargaining table immediately following Russia’s parliamentary elections. “We received a request to resume the negotiating process,” Putin said. “We said: ‘All right. But only after the State Duma elections. The elections are on the 20th, and we are ready to start the negotiating process as early as 21 [September].’”

Instead of negotiating, Putin complained, Ukraine tried to disrupt the vote. “From 19 to 20 September, they attempted to break through Moscow’s air defense. More than 1,600 drones were launched towards Moscow… They struck polling stations in other regions of the Russian Federation,” he said.

Yet Putin’s claims of an “inevitable” Russian victory are colliding head-on with cold reality on the battlefield.

Western military analysts and independent researchers confirm that Russian advances have slowed to a crawl and even reversed.

Putin said Moscow had initially “agreed” to American proposals even though they “include difficult decisions for Russia.” Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A months-long Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northern Donbas, dubbed Operation Vivaldi, has completely derailed Moscow’s attempts to surround the region’s key remaining cities. Ukrainian forces have liberated dozens of square miles, pushing Russian troops back toward the Zherebets River.

According to the Finland-based research firm Black Bird Group, September marked Russia’s worst month for net territorial gains inside Ukraine since June 2023.

To accomplish Operation Vivaldi’s gains, Ukrainian forces systematically dismantled Russian logistics, blowing up fuel lines and targeting elite drone operators before sending in ground troops protected by reactive armor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that over 5,000 Russian soldiers were killed and 250 captured during the operation.