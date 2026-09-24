World

Putin Humiliated as Top Crony Admits Grim Truth

AGAINST THE GRAIN

A regional governor has taken drastic action.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Governor of the Krasnodar Region Veniamin Kondratyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 10, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Alexander Kazakov/via REUTERS

One of Vladimir Putin’s major agricultural regions has declared a state of emergency.

Ukraine has launched a blistering blitz on Russia over the summer that has crippled energy and logistics operations, including its shipping nodes.

That is what has befallen the Krasnodar Krai, in Russia’s southwest, just across the Sea of Azov from occupied Crimea.

Smoke rises from an oil depot after a reported Ukrainian drone strike, in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, September 4, 2026, in this screengrab obtained a from social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NEWS USE ONLY. Verification Lines : Reuters verified the location from buildings, trees, road signs and road layout which matched archive and satellite imagery. Location of fire: 43.43425955252491, 39.93569264949287. The date was confirmed by local authorities in the Krasnodar region saying on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone strike caused a fire at an oil depot. NASA Firms also detected thermal activity at the location on September 4. No older versions of the video found posted online before September 4.
An oil depot in Krasnodar Krai burns. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS

It is a key part of Russia’s southwestern breadbasket, and has extensive coastline access used to ship its agricultural products worldwide.

However, its Black Sea ports have suffered badly under the blitz, reducing export capacity and creating backlogs in the region’s farms.

The independent newspaper The Moscow Times reports that farm stores are overflowing with grain after Ukraine knocked out 90 percent of Krasnodar’s grain-exporting capacity in August.

Ukrainian UAVs' hit, what the Ukranian military say, was a Russian tanker during a strike at a location given as sea of Azov in this screengrab taken from a handout video released July 9, 2026. Commander of Unmanned Aerial Systems Force/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. OVERLAYS FROM SOURCE.
Ukraine says it has been hitting Russian ships in the Sea of Azov. Commander of Unmanned Aerial Sys/via REUTERS

A state of emergency was signed on Wednesday by Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, who cited “mass attacks on logistics facilities, suspended port operations and disrupted shipping in the Azov-Black Sea basin.”

He added that the missile and drone strikes had left farmers unable to sell their produce, leaving them laden with immovable goods.

He said the predicament threatened to “disrupt normal living conditions for the population and cause significant material losses.”

A combination picture shows satellite imagery of a Wildberries facility in Krasnodar, Krasnodar region, Russia (top) taken on July 12, 2026 before a Ukrainian drone attack, and a damaged Wildberries facility after a Ukrainian drone attack (bottom) taken on July 28, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Satellite imagery of a Wildberries facility in Krasnodar, Krasnodar region, in July, one before and the other after a drone attack. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/via REUTERS

It has been a bountiful harvest.

Agricultural industry publication Feed Planet reports that the bumper harvest had pulled in around 130 million tons of grain and 90 million tons of wheat. Russia is the world’s third-largest wheat producer and largest exporter.

The Sea of Azov—which lies between Russia and occupied Ukraine and Crimea—and the Black Sea are where most of Russia’s agricultural exports sail from.

Smoke rises from the site following a Ukrainian drone attack that caused a fire at an oil refinery, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, April 28, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Smoke rises from an oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, following a Ukrainian drone attack. 2026 PLANET LABS PBC/via REUTERS

The Moscow Times reports that the unsold grain has led to dropping prices inside Russia.

Reuters reports that, in a desperate play to resume exports, Moscow is considering repurposing fertilizer and coal terminals in the north of the country, which are further away from Ukrainian missiles and drones.

Krasnodar Krai is only around 300 miles from the Ukrainian border and has, as a result, been hit routinely throughout the summer.

A person watches an explosion during sea drone attacks, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Sochi, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, September 9, 2026, in this screengrab taken from social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NEWS USE ONLY Verification: - Buildings, store signs and outdoor furniture match archive imagery of the area. - Local officials confirmed there was an attack in Sochi embankment on Wednesday (September 9) - No older versions of the video were found online before September 9.
An explosion during a sea drone attack, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Krasnodar Krai. Social Media/Social Media via REUTERS

Images obtained by Reuters show oil refineries burning in the spring.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery also shows damage to a Wildberries logistics hub. Wildberries is Russia’s largest e-commerce brand, much like Amazon in the U.S., and the blitz has brutalized it.

Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now