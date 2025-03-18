Politics

Putin Keeps Trump Waiting and Leaves Him Hanging

VLAD ALL OVER!

Despite high hopes for peace, the president ended up with little to brag about.

David Gardner
Chief National Correspondent

Trump's call with Putin ended up without a ceasefire agreement.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
