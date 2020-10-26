Putin Leaves Trump Hanging and Says There’s Nothing Criminal About Hunter Biden and Ukraine
ON YOUR OWN
President Donald Trump has thrown his entire re-election hopes behind creating an air of suspicion around Joe Biden’s son Hunter—but, this time around, Vladimir Putin appears to be reluctant to help out. In an intriguing comment that could be interpreted as the Russian president trying to offer an olive branch to Joe Biden days out from the election, Putin said he didn’t see “anything criminal” about Hunter’s dealings with Ukraine. Trump has desperately been trying to link Joe and Hunter Biden with unproven allegations of corrupt business practices in the country, which Joe Biden has dismissed as being part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Asked about the allegations Sunday, Putin said: “[Hunter Biden] had at least one company, which he practically headed up, and judging from everything he made good money. I don’t see anything criminal about this, at least we don’t know anything about this.”