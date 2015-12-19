Putin May Use 'More Military Means'

CHEAT SHEET
Reuters UK reports that Putin on Saturday made a speech in which he said that Russia may use "more military means" in Syria. "We see how efficiently our pilots and intelligence agents coordinate their efforts with various kinds of forces - the army, navy and aviation, how they use the most modern weapons," Putin was quoted saying by Russian news agencies, according to Reuters UK. "I want to stress that these are by far not all of our capabilities," he continued. "We have more military means. And we will use them - if need be." The comments come after the UN Security Council on Friday agreed to a resolution that would pave the way to peace in Syria, a country wracked by civil war.