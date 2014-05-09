Putin on Parade in Crimea

CHEAT SHEET
Vladimir Putin celebrated the anniversary of Germany’s defeat in World War II by flaunting Russia’s latest act of aggression. He traveled to Crimea for the first time since annexing the region from Ukraine, and inspected Russia’s warships off the coast. Earlier, he attended a vast Soviet-style parade in Moscow’s Red Square. “It’s a day when we all especially keenly feel what it means to be faithful to the Motherland and how important it is to be able to defend its interests,” he declared. “It’s a holiday when the all-triumphant power of patriotism celebrates victory.” Meanwhile, the EU is prepping new sanctions on Russian companies, which could be approved as early as May 12.