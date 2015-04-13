Putin to Ship Iran Anti-Aircraft Weapons

CHEAT SHEET
Vladimir Putin issued a decree Mondauy canceling a ban on the delivery of Russian-made anti-aircraft missiles to Iran, effectively reneging on Moscow’s compliance with a UN Security Council resolution to that effect as the U.S. and five other world powers finish a nuclear deal with Tehran. The ban on S-300 deliveries was adopted by then-President Dmitry Medvedev in 2010. Russia and Iran signed an $800 million S-300 deal in 2007, which was put on hold after the UN resolution and led to a lawsuit filed in Geneva.