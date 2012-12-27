Putin to Sign U.S. Adoption Ban

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Vladimir Putin has announced that he will sign a law banning adoptions of Russian children by American citizens, which was approved by Russia’s Federation Council on Wednesday. Lawmakers said they felt the need to retaliate for a U.S. law signed by President Obama that prohibits Russian citizens accused of violating human rights from traveling to the U.S. or owning assets there. The new law will be enacted immediately and is expected to block the departure of 46 children who are ready to be adopted by parents in the United States.