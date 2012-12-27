CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Putin to Sign U.S. Adoption Ban

    Dreams Deferred

    Geert Vanden Wijngaert

    Vladimir Putin has announced that he will sign a law banning adoptions of Russian children by American citizens, which was approved by Russia’s Federation Council on Wednesday. Lawmakers said they felt the need to retaliate for a U.S. law signed by President Obama that prohibits Russian citizens accused of violating human rights from traveling to the U.S. or owning assets there. The new law will be enacted immediately and is expected to block the departure of 46 children who are ready to be adopted by parents in the United States.

    Read it at The New York Times