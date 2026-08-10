World

Putin’s Desperate Plot to Fix Humiliating Military Crisis Exposed

VLAD TIMES

The Russian meat grinder needs constant feeding.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses students during his visit to the German Embassy school in Moscow, Russia, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool/File Photo
POOL New/REUTERS

Vladimir Putin is opting for increasingly desperate recruitment methods for his war in Ukraine, according to a new report.

The Russian dictator is said to be eager to avoid an unpopular mass mobilization and is leaning on a system of bonuses, tricks, and abductions to drag the new recruits he desperately needs for his army’s meat-grinder tactics on the front lines.

In the city of Penza in the south of the country, men have been dragged from the streets and workshops by people in plain clothes and made to sign contracts to sign up, according to a new report from the Financial Times citing activists.

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - 2026/03/27: An outdoor advertising billboard with the slogan "Irreplaceable" and information about recruitment for the unmanned systems units of the Russian Armed Forces has been installed on a street in St. Petersburg. Outdoor advertising across St. Petersburg encourages citizens to enlist in the Russian Armed Forces under contract. Some billboards focus on recruitment for new units such as the Unmanned Systems Troops, highlighting opportunities for specialized training lasting at least three months. The campaign emphasizes technological roles and operator training as part of expanding new military branches. The advertisements are integrated into the urban environment, including near residential areas and public facilities. (Photo by Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Recruitment adverts have become common in Russia. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

“Year by year and month by month, it’s harder for the Russian army to find people,” exiled anti-war activist Grigroy Sverdlin, director of Get Lost, told the FT.

His organization, run from Georgia, helps Russian troops desert the army and leave the country. “Putin is evidently putting off a new wave of mobilization, so the defense ministry has to put more pressure on all sorts of people to sign contracts,” he added.

“They replenish the losses with people who sign new contracts, and there haven’t been enough people willing to sign up for quite some time—even for the huge sums offered in the contracts.”

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 23: Campaigners at the recruitment center for contract military service in the war with Ukraine sit in the metro station lobby, on July 23, 2026, in Moscow, Russia. The posters read: "Contract military service in Moscow. Starting from 5.5 million rubles". (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Pressure is being exerted on people across society, including people who are facing criminal proceedings. Seen here, recruiters sit in Moscow. Contributor/Getty Images

The last mobilization push was in 2022 and saw hundreds of thousands of Russians flee the country to escape conscription. However, fears have spiked that another could be planned for after the State Duma elections in September.

Connection e.V. is based in Germany and assists conscientious objectors.

Its military law expert Artyom Klyga said that Putin is now “trying to squeeze as much as they can from every category of men.”

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 16: Volunteers chat at an information stand at a metro station to recruit contract soldiers for service in the Russian army fighting in Ukraine, on April 16, 2026, in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Recruiters set up shop in a metro station in Moscow. Contributor/Getty Images

“There are traps for each group to trick them or pressure them into signing a contract,” he said.

The system of bonuses can see new recruits earn up to $56,000. But the FT reports they are also being offered to third-party individuals, who cold-call potential recruits for a finder’s fee.

There have also been reports of efforts to convince people in delicate positions, such as those serving suspended sentences or suspects in criminal investigations.

UST-LUGA OIL TERMINAL, NORTHERN RUSSIA -- MARCH 27, 2026: 02 -- Vantor satellite image shows multiple oil storage tanks on fire at the Ust-Luga oil terminal with thick dark smoke billowing eastward. Please use: Satellite image (c) 2026 Vantor.
Smoke pours from the Ust-Luga oil terminal in northern Russia in March. Maxar/DigitalGlobe/Getty Images

The German Institute for International and Security Affairs’s Russian expert Janis Kluge told the newspaper, “Local authorities are under enormous pressure to recruit enough soldiers each year.

“They know who is in debt, who is under police investigation and who has recently lost their driving license, and they home in on these men.”

Sources told the newspaper that the Kremlin has stepped up pressure on local authorities to help it reach its 409,000 target, this year, giving them the power to summon people to have their military records verified.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 29 : A volunteer stands at a propaganda and information stand for the Russian Ministry of Defense in a Moscow metro underpass on July 29, 2026, in Moscow, Russia. The signs on the stand read "Sign a contract," "Contract with the Ministry of Defense," "Maximum payments," "Information only on contract service." (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Another mobilization push is feared by the Russian people and would be unpopular. Contributor/Getty Images

Some women, meanwhile, have been reported to have been contacted because their educations and backgrounds would be useful in a theater of war.

Former pharmacology student Indira told the FT she and several of her other classmates had received draft notices. “The fact of receiving it is itself certainly very concerning, but there is no reason to worry just yet,” she said.

Russian cops have said raids on workplaces have not been connected to sending people to the front, and the Kremlin has dismissed the possibility of another mobilization.

It comes as support for Putin’s war flags, among mounting losses, reported by the Center for Strategic and International Studies to be approaching half a million dead.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has brought the war to Russia with an extended drone blitz over the summer that has targeted key energy and logistics infrastructure in highly visible attacks.

The under-pressure president, 73, is also reported to be leaning more and more heavily on the FSB to keep control of the country.

It has sparked unease among Russia’s middle classes and elites, and has been coupled with a drift towards hardliners enjoying more influence with Putin, sources told Bloomberg.

Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

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