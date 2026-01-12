Putin’s Mouthpiece Offers Trump Help to Take Over Territory

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said Russia would be willing to help President Donald Trump in his quest to take over Greenland.

“We have entered extremely turbulent times. Trump is preparing for a major war,” Solovyov said. “And for us, this is very beneficial if it means war with Europe.”

“We will be ready to help Trump free Greenland from this alien influence,” the Russian state media TV anchor said.

His comments come as European leaders are strongly warning that a U.S. invasion into Danish territory could mark the end of NATO—a longtime goal of the Kremlin.

When further asked why Russia would join the U.S. in pursuing Greenland, Solovyov said, “Well, just for the love of art.”

Solovyov is one of Putin's leading propagandists. Contributor/Getty Images

Trump has re-upped his threat to launch a hostile takeover of Greenland in the wake of U.S. forces invading Venezuela and capturing its former President Nicolás Maduro.

Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly said that the territory is not up for grabs, but Trump has maintained that the mineral-rich island is necessary for national security purposes. The president has also repeatedly dismissed the impact that the U.S. invading a NATO territory would have on the post-World War II order.

“If it affects NATO, then it affects NATO. But they need us much more than we need them, I will tell you that right now,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday.

“Look, we’re talking about acquiring, not leasing, not having it short term. We’re talking about acquiring,” he said. “And if we don’t do it, Russia or China will. And that’s not going to happen when I’m president.”

“One way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland,” he threatened.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House regarding Solovyov’s remarks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with Danish officials this week, as he has privately claimed to lawmakers that Trump actually wants to buy Greenland, not invade it.

Trump's threats have been met with strong pushback across Europe. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Meanwhile, leaders across Europe have expressed serious alarm at Trump’s threats. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that Trump should be taken seriously on his threats to take over Denmark’s autonomous territory.

“We are at a crossroads, and this is a fateful moment,” Frederiksen said. “What is at stake is bigger than what the eye can see, because if what we experience from the Americans is that they are actually turning their backs on the Western alliance, that they are turning their backs on our NATO cooperation by threatening an ally, which we have not experienced before, then everything will stop.”

Denmark has also said it would use military force to launch a counter-attack to any invasion due to a long-standing military directive, which states that troops must defend against any attackers without waiting for orders.

The doctrine states that Danish forces “must immediately take up the fight without waiting for or seeking orders, even if the commanders in question are not aware of the declaration of war or state of war.”

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said he would consider putting British troops on the ground in Greenland should Trump go through with his threats.