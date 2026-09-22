Putin’s Nightmare Deepens as New Footage Exposes Weakness

A newly released clip shows one of Moscow’s most advanced strike drones getting picked out of the sky, in a major embarrassment for President Vladimir Putin.

The video shows a Ukrainian military crew deploying a new 3D-printed interceptor drone to hunt down and destroy a high-speed Russian Geran-5, one of Moscow’s jet-powered attack drones.

Built by the Ukrainian defense company Wild Hornets, the lightweight quadcopter slammed directly into the Kremlin’s prized target, another sign of how fast Kyiv is adapting to Russia’s evolving arsenal.

The video shows a Ukrainian military crew deploying a new 3D-printed interceptor drone called the STING S to hunt down and destroy a high-speed Russian Geran-5. Ukraine’s 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment

Full technical specs on the Sting platform are still under wraps ahead of mass production, but early models have posted an 80- to 90-percent hit rate, a range of up to 23 miles, and a top speed above 196 miles per hour, according to the Kyiv Post.

The interceptors need no catapult to launch, can climb above 24,000 feet, and are built to automatically turn back to base if another Ukrainian drone beats them to the kill.

The shootdown marks a turning point in a rapidly escalating arms race in the skies over Ukraine. Russia upgraded its Geran drone line from slower piston engines to jet propulsion specifically to outrun Ukraine’s air defenses, but Kyiv’s cheap interceptors are closing the gap fast.

Wild Hornets confirmed the STING S is now in active combat trials, and it has already knocked out roughly 10 jet-powered Geran-4 drones along with multiple Geran-5s.

Much of that success comes down to a remote targeting system called Hornet Vision Ctrl, which lets Ukrainian operators connect to ground stations from secure, far-off locations and steer interceptors straight into incoming threats.

“We expect this will allow us to quickly scale the use of the new interceptor after mass production begins and deliveries to combat units start,” the company said.

Ukrainian forces have already used Sting-series interceptors to take down more than 11,000 Russian drones across the Shahed, Geran, and Gerbera families, including an August intercept that set an altitude record above 24,000 feet. By pitting cheap, 3D-printed drones against Moscow’s far more expensive hardware, Kyiv keeps carving out a tactical edge in the air war.

The humiliating footage comes as European intelligence officials sound their own alarm, warning that Putin may be gearing up to strike a NATO country outright to see how the alliance responds.

Zelensky, pictured with Trump, has ramped up the pressure on Putin. Ukranian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Michal Koudelka, who runs the Czech Republic’s BIS security service, believes Putin is weighing a range of options, from a drone strike on a neighboring country to a small-scale invasion, and that such a move could come within “months, not years.”

“It could involve a limited incursion, false-flag provocations, a massive influence campaign,” Koudelka told The Guardian, adding that “a lot of people are doing everything they can to make sure this doesn’t happen.”

Under NATO’s Article 5, an attack on any one of the alliance’s 32 member countries is treated as an attack on all of them.