Puzder Withdraws as Labor Secretary Nominee

Fast-food executive Andrew Puzder on Wednesday withdraw his nomination as Donald Trump’s first labor secretary, amid growing GOP concerns that he would not garner enough votes for confirmation. “After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor,” Puzder wrote in a statement. “While I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team.” Puzder did not specifically mention why he chose to withdraw. According to CNN, some Republican senators were alarmed by a tape of Puzder’s ex-wife telling Oprah Winfrey in 1990 about her husband’s alleged domestic abuse—a tape which opposing Democrats would likely have used to block his nomination. Furthermore, lawmakers saw a growing liability in the fast-food executive’s history of employing an undocumented immigrant in his household for years and not paying taxes until much later.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10