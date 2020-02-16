CHEAT SHEET
    Russian Artist and Girlfriend in Custody Over French Politician’s Sex Tape

    ‘INVASION OF PRIVACY’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Lionel Bonaventure/Getty

    French police have detained a Russian performance artist and his girlfriend for questioning about a leaked sex tape that doomed the political aspirations of a candidate for mayor of Paris. Benjamin Griveaux was the pick of President Emmanuel Macron but withdrew after the explicit screenshots and videos undercut his family values platform. Pyotr Pavlensky, who has asylum in France, claimed responsibility for posting the video—and his girlfriend, Alexandra de Taddeo, was arrested on charges of invasion of privacy, Agence France Presse reported.

