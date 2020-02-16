Russian Artist and Girlfriend in Custody Over French Politician’s Sex Tape

Read it at Agence France Presse
French police have detained a Russian performance artist and his girlfriend for questioning about a leaked sex tape that doomed the political aspirations of a candidate for mayor of Paris. Benjamin Griveaux was the pick of President Emmanuel Macron but withdrew after the explicit screenshots and videos undercut his family values platform. Pyotr Pavlensky, who has asylum in France, claimed responsibility for posting the video—and his girlfriend, Alexandra de Taddeo, was arrested on charges of invasion of privacy, Agence France Presse reported.