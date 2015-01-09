Qaeda: We Ordered Charlie Hebdo Attack

CHEAT SHEET
Al Qaeda's branch in Yemen said Friday it directed the attack on Charlie Hedbo that killed 12 on Wednesday. The Kouachi brothers, who were killed earlier on Friday by police, claimed during the office massacre to be part of the al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP. Yemeni officials said that one of brothers, Said, had trained in Yemen in 2011. Sources told The Daily Beast that he received weapons training there. In September, U.S. intelligence officials told The Daily Beast that al Qaeda was growing more competitive with ISIS and wanted to reclaim its position of leadership in the global jihadist movement, possibly with an attack inside the West.